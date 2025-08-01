Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 SMEE exchange at Vetinary School [Image 1 of 7]

    CP25 SMEE exchange at Vetinary School

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 8, 2025) U.S. Army Capt. Alexandria Bufford, a veterinarian assigned to 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services, teaches a class on canine first aid to the students at the University of West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    CP25, Continuing Promise, Continuing Promise 2025, Enduring Promise, USNS Comfort, US Navy

