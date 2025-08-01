Sunrise on the flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the flight line during the sunrise at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, August 10, 2024. The KC-135 Stratotanker is a vital aircraft for the Air Mobility Command, as it provides core aerial refueling support to the United States Air Force, ensuring rapid global reach. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Taylor Warehime)