    Sunrise on the flightline

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Airman Taylor Warehime 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the flight line during the sunrise at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, August 10, 2024. The KC-135 Stratotanker is a vital aircraft for the Air Mobility Command, as it provides core aerial refueling support to the United States Air Force, ensuring rapid global reach. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Taylor Warehime)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 11:04
    Photo ID: 9248600
    VIRIN: 250810-Z-MQ789-5541
    Resolution: 5258x3498
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Flightline
    KC-135
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Sunrise

