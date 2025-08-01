U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Tatsuya Hirasawa, Intelligence Security Command Commanding General, exchange tokens of appreciation at Ichigaya, Japan, August 5, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 09:06
|Photo ID:
|9248572
|VIRIN:
|250810-A-UU257-1012
|Resolution:
|6693x4469
|Size:
|17.98 MB
|Location:
|ICHIGAYA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army, JGSDF Leaders Advance MI Partnership [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.