    U.S. Army, JGSDF Leaders Advance MI Partnership [Image 2 of 8]

    U.S. Army, JGSDF Leaders Advance MI Partnership

    ICHIGAYA, JAPAN

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, meets with Japan Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Tatsuya Hirasawa, Intelligence Security Command Commanding General, among several JGSDF leaders, to discuss the continued military intelligence partnership, bolstering capabilities and deterrence initiatives at Ichigaya, Japan, August 5, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 09:06
    VIRIN: 250810-A-UU257-1006
    Location: ICHIGAYA, JP
    This work, U.S. Army, JGSDF Leaders Advance MI Partnership [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

