Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-135 Sunrise [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KC-135 Sunrise

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Maj. Paul Stennett 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    An Air Mobility Command emblem is displayed on a KC-135 from the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacher Air National Guard Base, August 10, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core air refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Paul Stennett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 11:04
    Photo ID: 9248558
    VIRIN: 250810-Z-QD029-1006
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.08 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Sunrise [Image 9 of 9], by Maj. Paul Stennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-135 Sunrise
    KC-135 Sunrise
    KC-135 Sunrise
    KC-135 Sunrise
    KC-135 Sunrise
    KC-135 Sunrise
    KC-135 Sunrise
    KC-135 Sunrise
    KC-135 Sunrise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    KC-135
    USAF
    ONG
    121ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download