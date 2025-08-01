KC-135 Sunrise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Mobility Command emblem is displayed on a KC-135 from the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacher Air National Guard Base, August 10, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides the core air refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Paul Stennett)