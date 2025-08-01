Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 and MQ-9 forward deploy to Battle Creek Air National Guard Base during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 7 of 7]

    C-130 and MQ-9 forward deploy to Battle Creek Air National Guard Base during Northern Strike 25-2

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 178th Attack Squadron receive an MQ-9 Reaper on the flight line during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. NS 25-2 provided an opportunity for the MQ-9 unit to work with joint force partners in a dynamic, multi-domain training environment. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 17:34
    Photo ID: 9248123
    VIRIN: 250808-F-RX751-3091
    Resolution: 3878x2585
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 and MQ-9 forward deploy to Battle Creek Air National Guard Base during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MQ-9
    Michigan National Guard
    Battle Creek Air National Guard Base
    NS252
    Northern Strike 25-2
    C-130

