U.S. Airmen assigned to the 178th Attack Squadron receive an MQ-9 Reaper on the flight line during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. NS 25-2 provided an opportunity for the MQ-9 unit to work with joint force partners in a dynamic, multi-domain training environment. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 17:34
|Photo ID:
|9248123
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-RX751-3091
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
This work, C-130 and MQ-9 forward deploy to Battle Creek Air National Guard Base during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Robert Nichols