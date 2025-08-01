C-130 and MQ-9 forward deploy to Battle Creek Air National Guard Base during Northern Strike 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force disembark a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron, on the flight line during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. NS 25-2 tested multi-component and partner forces through a challenging, realistic and dynamic scenario based on global security challenges and theoretical future conflicts. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)