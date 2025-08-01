Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 and MQ-9 forward deploy to Battle Creek Air National Guard Base during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 2 of 7]

    C-130 and MQ-9 forward deploy to Battle Creek Air National Guard Base during Northern Strike 25-2

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force disembark a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron, on the flight line during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. NS 25-2 tested multi-component and partner forces through a challenging, realistic and dynamic scenario based on global security challenges and theoretical future conflicts. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    MQ-9
    Michigan National Guard
    Battle Creek Air National Guard Base
    NS252
    Northern Strike 25-2
    C-130

