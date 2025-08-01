Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 and MQ-9 forward deploy to Battle Creek Air National Guard Base during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 1 of 7]

    C-130 and MQ-9 forward deploy to Battle Creek Air National Guard Base during Northern Strike 25-2

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron, taxis on the flight line during Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 8, 2025. NS 25-2 tested multi-component and partner forces through a challenging, realistic and dynamic scenario based on global security challenges and theoretical future conflicts. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    This work, C-130 and MQ-9 forward deploy to Battle Creek Air National Guard Base during Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MQ-9
    Michigan National Guard
    Battle Creek Air National Guard Base
    NS252
    Northern Strike 25-2
    C-130

