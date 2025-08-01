PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 7, 2025) Capt. Grace Key, commanding officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility, greets U.S. Embassy officials aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, August 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9247891
|VIRIN:
|250807-N-DI219-1008
|Resolution:
|4110x3449
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 DV Visit Port of Spain, Trinidad [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.