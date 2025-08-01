CP25 DV Visit Port of Spain, Trinidad

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 7, 2025) Capt. Kathryn M. Stewart, executive officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility, greets Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz, Chargé de Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago, aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, August 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)