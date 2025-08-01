Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 DV Visit Port of Spain, Trinidad [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CP25 DV Visit Port of Spain, Trinidad

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 7, 2025) Capt. Daniel Reiher, deputy mission commander, Continuing Promise 2025, escorts Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz, Chargé de Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago, aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, August 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 13:40
    Photo ID: 9247888
    VIRIN: 250807-N-DI219-1002
    Resolution: 4729x3549
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 DV Visit Port of Spain, Trinidad [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CP25 DV Visit Port of Spain, Trinidad
    CP25 DV Visit Port of Spain, Trinidad
    CP25 DV Visit Port of Spain, Trinidad
    CP25 DV Visit Port of Spain, Trinidad

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

