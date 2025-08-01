Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250808-N-SW048-1107 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2025) Sailors observe an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transporting ordnance from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during an ammunition offload. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)