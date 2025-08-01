250808-N-SW048-1098 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jader Jamecia, a native of Houston, takes position as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports ordnance to the Lewis and Clark-class supply ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during an ammunition offload. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)
