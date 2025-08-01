Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250808-N-SW048-1098 [Image 23 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250808-N-SW048-1098

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250808-N-SW048-1098 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jader Jamecia, a native of Houston, takes position as an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports ordnance to the Lewis and Clark-class supply ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during an ammunition offload. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 11:19
    Photo ID: 9247770
    VIRIN: 250808-N-SW048-1098
    Resolution: 3639x5458
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250808-N-SW048-1098 [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250808-N-DL824-1023
    250808-N-DL824-1050
    250808-N-DL824-1124
    250808-N-DL824-1204
    250808-N-DL824-2081
    250808-N-DL824-2110
    250808-N-DL824-2123
    250808-N-DL824-2142
    250808-N-DL824-2191
    250808-N-DL824-3010
    250808-N-DL824-3030
    250808-N-DL824-3061
    250808-N-DL824-3095
    250808-N-DL824-3114
    250808-N-DL824-3125
    250808-N-JJ537-1003
    250808-N-JJ537-1018
    250808-N-KA812-1002
    250808-N-KA812-1003
    250808-N-SW048-1006
    250808-N-SW048-1022
    250808-N-SW048-1052
    250808-N-SW048-1098
    250808-N-SW048-1107

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSTCSG
    AIRCARFT CARRIER
    USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75)
    U.S. NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download