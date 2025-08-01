250808-N-SW048-1052 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2025) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jeremy Parish, a native of Auburn, Alabama, directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during an ammunition offload with the Lewis and Clark-class supply ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5). Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 11:19
|Photo ID:
|9247768
|VIRIN:
|250808-N-SW048-1052
|Resolution:
|3758x5637
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 250808-N-SW048-1052 [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.