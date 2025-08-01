Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250808-N-SW048-1022 [Image 21 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250808-N-SW048-1022

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250808-N-SW048-1022 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 8, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports ordnance from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) to the Lewis and Clark-class supply ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) during an ammunition offload. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan McGuire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 11:19
    Photo ID: 9247767
    VIRIN: 250808-N-SW048-1022
    Resolution: 3285x4599
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250808-N-SW048-1022 [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250808-N-DL824-1023
    250808-N-DL824-1050
    250808-N-DL824-1124
    250808-N-DL824-1204
    250808-N-DL824-2081
    250808-N-DL824-2110
    250808-N-DL824-2123
    250808-N-DL824-2142
    250808-N-DL824-2191
    250808-N-DL824-3010
    250808-N-DL824-3030
    250808-N-DL824-3061
    250808-N-DL824-3095
    250808-N-DL824-3114
    250808-N-DL824-3125
    250808-N-JJ537-1003
    250808-N-JJ537-1018
    250808-N-KA812-1002
    250808-N-KA812-1003
    250808-N-SW048-1006
    250808-N-SW048-1022
    250808-N-SW048-1052
    250808-N-SW048-1098
    250808-N-SW048-1107

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSTCSG
    AIRCARFT CARRIER
    USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN 75)
    U.S. NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download