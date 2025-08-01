Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in Darwin 9s rugby tournament [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in Darwin 9s rugby tournament

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in the Darwin 9s rugby tournament at Skyring Rugby Park, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug.9, 2025. The Darwin 9s is an annual event on the NT sporting calendar, with teams representing their indigenous and multicultural communities. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 04:59
    Photo ID: 9247594
    VIRIN: 250809-M-LU593-1050
    Resolution: 4636x3477
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in Darwin 9s rugby tournament [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in Darwin 9s rugby tournament
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in Darwin 9s rugby tournament
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in Darwin 9s rugby tournament
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in Darwin 9s rugby tournament
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in Darwin 9s rugby tournament
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in Darwin 9s rugby tournament
    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in Darwin 9s rugby tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tournament
    AFL
    MRF-D 25.3
    Marines
    community relations
    Darwin 9s

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download