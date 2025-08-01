Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots listen to a speech during a social event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Aug. 8, 2025. The social event was held to recognize the skills and talents of the members of the Blue Angels and the many moving parts that came together to make the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow a success. The air show, featuring aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations, and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 04:23
    Photo ID: 9247593
    VIRIN: 250808-M-CZ543-1370
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH
    Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH
    Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH
    Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH
    Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH
    Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH
    Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH
    Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BlueAngels
    KaneoheBayAirshow
    BluesOnTheBay
    Airshow
    2025KaneoheBayAirshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download