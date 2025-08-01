Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels pilots listen to a speech during a social event at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Aug. 8, 2025. The social event was held to recognize the skills and talents of the members of the Blue Angels and the many moving parts that came together to make the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow a success. The air show, featuring aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations, and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)