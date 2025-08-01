Blue Angels Hold a Social Event at MCBH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, Flight Leader, Commanding Officer Cmdr. Adam Bryan, right, and members of the Blue Angels pose for a photo during a social event at MCBH, Aug. 8, 2025. The social event was held to recognize the skills and talents of the members of the Blue Angels and the many moving parts that came together to make the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow a success. The air show, featuring aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations, and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)