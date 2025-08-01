Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red River early years [Image 2 of 2]

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    Workers with the Brown and Root Steel Crew are seen surrounding a new construction facility at the Red River Ordnance Depot on August 7, 1942. Over 22,000 construction workers moved into the area to build the installation.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 02:47
    VIRIN: 250809-O-EU550-7279
    Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    Red River Army Depot turns 84: A Legacy of Excellence

