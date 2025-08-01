Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training [Image 21 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training

    TROUTDALE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Oregon and Washington Army National Guard, Oregon Air National Guard, and the United States Army Reserve participated in Helocasting on the Columbia River, Troutdale, Ore., August 8, 2025. Helocasting is an airborne technique used to deploy Soldiers into a maritime insertion point within a military area of operation. This event, led by the 2-162 Infantry Regiment of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Jungaleers), along with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, and 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, facilitated recertification of cast masters and aircrew. This training provided an oportunity to enhance partnerships and camaraderie between four military organizations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9247552
    VIRIN: 250808-A-YI240-9575
    Resolution: 5327x3544
    Size: 11.79 MB
    Location: TROUTDALE, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training [Image 23 of 23], by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training
    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    helocast and swim

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download