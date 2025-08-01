Soldiers in the field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Kaitlyn Marshall with the 844th Forward Support Company emerges from a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle for Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support training exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug 6. The CSTX builds a resilient Army Reserve force capable of responding to global challenges and supporting national defense. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Hubert Escarpeta)