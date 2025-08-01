Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers in the field

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers in the field

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Hubert Escarpeta 

    78th Training Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Kaitlyn Marshall with the 844th Forward Support Company emerges from a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle for Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support training exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug 6. The CSTX builds a resilient Army Reserve force capable of responding to global challenges and supporting national defense. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Hubert Escarpeta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 21:28
    Photo ID: 9247388
    VIRIN: 250806-A-FO153-5023
    Resolution: 2628x2628
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers in the field, by SPC Hubert Escarpeta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint operations
    Cstx
    usarmyreserve
    globalstrike
    Globalmedic2025
    Globalstrike2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download