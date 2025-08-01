Ft. Indiantown Gap hosts local football team boot camp

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion hosted a boot camp for the Manheim Township Blue Streaks high school football team August 8, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. The team got a small taste of Army Basic Combat Training while working in smaller groups on a variety of challenges at the Leadership Reaction Course and conducting standard football conditioning drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Zane Craig)
