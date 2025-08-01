Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donna Feigley Barbisch poses for a photo with Steel Airmen of the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 2, 2025. Barbisch, who served more than three decades in the Army, met with Airmen to discuss career development and the evolving role of medical professionals in the armed forces.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9246423
|VIRIN:
|250802-F-DM010-1129
|Resolution:
|5719x3805
|Size:
|13.93 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION,, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring Service, Inspiring the Future [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Diana Ferree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.