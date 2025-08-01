Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring Service, Inspiring the Future [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring Service, Inspiring the Future

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION,, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donna Feigley Barbisch poses for a photo with Steel Airmen of the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 2, 2025. Barbisch, who served more than three decades in the Army, met with Airmen to discuss career development and the evolving role of medical professionals in the armed forces.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 12:32
    Photo ID: 9246423
    VIRIN: 250802-F-DM010-1129
    Resolution: 5719x3805
    Size: 13.93 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION,, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Service, Inspiring the Future [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Diana Ferree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    haring a Legacy of Leadership
    Sharing a Legacy of Leadership
    A Moment of Mutual Respect
    Honoring Service, Inspiring the Future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download