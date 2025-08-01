Honoring Service, Inspiring the Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donna Feigley Barbisch poses for a photo with Steel Airmen of the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 2, 2025. Barbisch, who served more than three decades in the Army, met with Airmen to discuss career development and the evolving role of medical professionals in the armed forces.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree)