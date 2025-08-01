A Moment of Mutual Respect

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donna Feigley Barbisch shakes hands with Col. Erik Baldwin, commander of the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, following her address to unit members at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 2, 2025. Barbisch, a Vietnam veteran and former medical commander, spoke about leadership and innovation in military healthcare.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree)