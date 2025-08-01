Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Moment of Mutual Respect [Image 3 of 4]

    A Moment of Mutual Respect

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION,, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donna Feigley Barbisch shakes hands with Col. Erik Baldwin, commander of the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, following her address to unit members at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 2, 2025. Barbisch, a Vietnam veteran and former medical commander, spoke about leadership and innovation in military healthcare.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree)

