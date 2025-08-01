Sharing a Legacy of Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donna Feigley Barbisch speaks to Steel Airmen of the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 2, 2025. Barbisch shared insights from her military career, challenges she faced as a leader, and her perspective on the future of military medicine.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree)