    Sharing a Legacy of Leadership [Image 2 of 4]

    Sharing a Legacy of Leadership

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donna Feigley Barbisch speaks to Steel Airmen of the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 2, 2025. Barbisch shared insights from her military career, challenges she faced as a leader, and her perspective on the future of military medicine.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025
    Photo ID: 9246417
    VIRIN: 250802-F-DM010-1016
    Resolution: 5471x3640
    Size: 10.98 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, US
    This work, Sharing a Legacy of Leadership [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Diana Ferree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

