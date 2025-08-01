Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donna Feigley Barbisch speaks to Steel Airmen of the 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., Aug. 2, 2025. Barbisch shared insights from her military career, challenges she faced as a leader, and her perspective on the future of military medicine.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Diana Ferree)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 12:32
|Photo ID:
|9246413
|VIRIN:
|250802-F-DM010-1063
|Resolution:
|5365x3570
|Size:
|11.42 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, haring a Legacy of Leadership [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Diana Ferree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.