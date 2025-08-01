Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higbee Conducts SCATT Training [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Higbee Conducts SCATT Training

    U.S. FLEET FORCES COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    C250628-N-AM483-1026 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 28, 2025) U.S. Sailors secure an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun following a small craft action team training evolution on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

