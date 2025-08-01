MDW Best Squad Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 3d US Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) compete in the Military District of Washington Best Squad Competition on Fort AP Hill, Va., August 7, 2025. The winning squad will compete in October in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera.