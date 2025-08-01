Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDW Best Squad Competition [Image 1 of 3]

    BOWLING GREEN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Soldiers assigned to The US Army Aviation Brigade (TAAB) compete in the Military District of Washington Best Squad Competition on Fort AP Hill, Va., August 7, 2025. The winning squad will compete in October in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 12:28
    Photo ID: 9246383
    VIRIN: 250807-A-BN614-9710
    Resolution: 5983x3989
    Size: 10.31 MB
    Location: BOWLING GREEN, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, MDW Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

