Soldiers assigned to The US Army Aviation Brigade (TAAB) compete in the Military District of Washington Best Squad Competition on Fort AP Hill, Va., August 7, 2025. The winning squad will compete in October in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 12:28
|Photo ID:
|9246383
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-BN614-9710
|Resolution:
|5983x3989
|Size:
|10.31 MB
|Location:
|BOWLING GREEN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDW Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.