    PCU John F. Kennedy Onloads SCBA Bottles

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darien Kenney 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Sailors assigned to the pre-commissioning unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) duty section unpack and stow self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) bottles, July 28, 2025. SCBA bottles are part of shipboard firefighting gear and are being brought aboard in preparation for builder’s trials. John F. Kennedy is the second aircraft carrier of the Ford-class, and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher)

