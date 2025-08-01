Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG David Wilson, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 visits USAG-Miami

    LTG David Wilson, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 visits USAG-Miami

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Haire 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Miami

    Lieutenant General David Wilson, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 (third from left) visited U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami. During his visit he toured garrison facilities including a stop at the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation mural. Also pictured are LTC Kingsley C. Onyema (left), Brian K. Peterson (second from left), Nicole A. Trolio (third from right), Jose L. Torres (second from right), and Evelyn Garcia (right). His visit included updates on programs and quality of life initiatives taking place on the installation.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 07:39
    IMCOM
    G9
    U.S. Army Garrison-Miami

