LTG David Wilson, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 visits USAG-Miami

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lieutenant General David Wilson, U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9 (third from left) visited U.S. Army Garrison (USAG)-Miami. During his visit he toured garrison facilities including a stop at the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation mural. Also pictured are LTC Kingsley C. Onyema (left), Brian K. Peterson (second from left), Nicole A. Trolio (third from right), Jose L. Torres (second from right), and Evelyn Garcia (right). His visit included updates on programs and quality of life initiatives taking place on the installation.