USS Higbee Celebrates Hospital Corpsman Rate Birthday

From left, Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Lester Spence, from Euclid, Ohio, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Trevon Gilliam, from Plymouth, North Carolina, cut a cake on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a Father’s Day celebration in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibilities, June 17, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)