    USS Higbee Celebrates Hospital Corpsman Rate Birthday [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Higbee (DDG 123)

    From left, Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Lester Spence, from Euclid, Ohio, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Citlally Mata, from Chicago, Illinois, cut a cake on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a celebration of the 127th anniversary of the Hospital Corpsman rating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibilities, June 17, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    VIRIN: 250617-N-AM483-1034
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
