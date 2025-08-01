Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Thomas W. Martin, from Windsor, California, addresses the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a celebration of the 127th anniversary of the Hospital Corpsman rating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibilities, June 17, 2025. Higbee, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9245081
|VIRIN:
|250617-N-AM483-1025
|Resolution:
|2634x3409
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higbee Celebrates Hospital Corpsman Rate Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.