Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BG Pak visited AFSBn-Korea [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BG Pak visited AFSBn-Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Brigadier General Jin H. Pak, Commander, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, conducted a battlefield circulation to Army Field Support Battalion-Korea at Camp Humphreys, Pyeongtaek, South Korea, July 31.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 00:06
    Photo ID: 9244969
    VIRIN: 250731-A-A4479-1003
    Resolution: 2394x1592
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG Pak visited AFSBn-Korea [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BG Pak visited AFSBn-Korea
    BG Pak visited AFSBn-Korea
    BG Pak visited AFSBn-Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Sustainment Command
    Eighth Army
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB
    Army Field Support Battalion – Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download