Date Taken: 07.30.2025 Date Posted: 08.08.2025 00:06 Photo ID: 9244963 VIRIN: 250731-A-A4479-1001 Resolution: 936x632 Size: 259.89 KB Location: KR

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, BG Pak visited AFSBn-Korea [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.