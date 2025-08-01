OCS Phase III Washington National Guard 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Craig Broyles, commander of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, gives a speech to graduating officer candidates during Officer Candidate School (OCS) Phase III Graduation at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 7, 2025. OCS Phase III is a culminating event hosted by 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, Washington National Guard, that tests officer candidates on their leadership and critical thinking abilities before commissioning as second lieutenants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Abigail Clark)