Morning light falls across a 114th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon carrying a training missile during Exercise Northern Strike 25.2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2025. Uniting multi-service and partner-nation teams, Northern Strike 25-2 tests contested logistics challenges and joint-fires coordination, fields advanced counter-UAS capabilities, and hones agile combat employment for swift sortie regeneration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 19:35
|Photo ID:
|9244623
|VIRIN:
|250804-Z-LQ671-1208
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th FW F-16s forge joint capability and readiness at Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.