    114th FW F-16s forge joint capability and readiness at Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 9 of 19]

    114th FW F-16s forge joint capability and readiness at Northern Strike 25-2

    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing

    A F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing rests on the ramp as the sun rises during Exercise Northern Strike 25.2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2025. Exercise Northern Strike 2025 is a premier reserve-component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 19:35
    Photo ID: 9244614
    VIRIN: 250804-Z-LQ671-1128
    Resolution: 6707x4471
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, 114th FW F-16s forge joint capability and readiness at Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Joint Readiness
    114th Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Northern Strike 25-2
    Air National Guard

