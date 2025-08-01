114th FW F-16s forge joint capability and readiness at Northern Strike 25-2

A F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing rests on the ramp as the sun rises during Exercise Northern Strike 25.2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2025. Exercise Northern Strike 2025 is a premier reserve-component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)
