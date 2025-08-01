114th FW F-16s forge joint capability and readiness at Northern Strike 25-2

F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing line up on the ramp before a training sortie during Northern Strike 25-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2025. Exercise Northern Strike 2025 is a premier reserve-component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)
