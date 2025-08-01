Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th FW F-16s forge joint capability and readiness at Northern Strike 25-2

    114th FW F-16s forge joint capability and readiness at Northern Strike 25-2

    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Schenkel, a F-16 pilot with the 114th Fighter Wing, prepares to taxi before a training sortie during Northern Strike 25-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2025. Exercise Northern Strike 2025 is a premier reserve-component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Joint Readiness
    114th Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Northern Strike 25-2
    Air National Guard

