114th FW F-16s forge joint capability and readiness at Northern Strike 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Schenkel, a F-16 pilot with the 114th Fighter Wing, prepares to taxi before a training sortie during Northern Strike 25-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2025. Exercise Northern Strike 2025 is a premier reserve-component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)