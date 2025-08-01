Secured inside a C-130H Hercules, the 114th Fighter Wing’s Agile Combat Employment equipment heads to Northern Strike 25-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Aug. 3, 2025. Exercise Northern Strike 2025 is a premier reserve-component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 19:24
|Photo ID:
|9244591
|VIRIN:
|250803-Z-LQ671-1204
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.92 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th FW F-16s forge joint capability and readiness at Northern Strike 25-2 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.