114th FW F-16s forge joint capability and readiness at Northern Strike 25-2

Secured inside a C-130H Hercules, the 114th Fighter Wing’s Agile Combat Employment equipment heads to Northern Strike 25-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., Aug. 3, 2025. Exercise Northern Strike 2025 is a premier reserve-component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)