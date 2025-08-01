Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKANG 210th RQS launches HH-60 Jolly Green II for novel flight from JBER [Image 11 of 13]

    AKANG 210th RQS launches HH-60 Jolly Green II for novel flight from JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, launches from the flight line on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, August 6, 2025. The Alaska Air National Guard is the first Alaska based unit to field the HH-60W and the flight was the first time a Jolly Green II had ever taken off from JBER. The HH-60W is a result of the development of the HH-60G Pave Hawk and built upon the existing and proven framework of the UH-60M Black Hawk production model. The HH-60W received its name as the Jolly Green II during a ceremony in February 2020, honoring the Jolly Green crews of previous generations who established the excellence and capability expected of the USAF combat rescue crews today. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 16:23
    Photo ID: 9244426
    VIRIN: 250806-Z-SR689-1008
    Resolution: 4805x3203
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKANG 210th RQS launches HH-60 Jolly Green II for novel flight from JBER [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska National Guard
    HH-60W
    Jolly Green II
    SAR
    Air National Guard

