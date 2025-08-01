AKANG 210th RQS launches HH-60 Jolly Green II for novel flight from JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Alaska Air National Guard HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter, assigned to the 210 Rescue Squadron, launches from the flight line on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, August 6, 2025. The Alaska Air National Guard is the first Alaska based unit to field the HH-60W and the flight was the first time a Jolly Green II had ever taken off from JBER. The HH-60W is a result of the development of the HH-60G Pave Hawk and built upon the existing and proven framework of the UH-60M Black Hawk production model. The HH-60W received its name as the Jolly Green II during a ceremony in February 2020, honoring the Jolly Green crews of previous generations who established the excellence and capability expected of the USAF combat rescue crews today. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)