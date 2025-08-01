Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Tour Pentagon [Image 2 of 6]

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Youth with the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Alexandria Division participate in a question-and-answer session with Department of Defense leaders at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 7, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiko Bongolan)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 15:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
