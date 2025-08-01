Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Cody Schaal, right, is relieved by Cmdr. Benjamin J. Barrus, left, as commanding officer of Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NAVSAFENVTRACEN) during a change of command ceremony presided over by Rear Adm. Dan "Dino" Martin, commander, Naval Safety Command, on Naval Station Norfolk, August 7, 2025. NAVSAFENVTRACEN provides education and training for military and civilian Navy and Marine Corps personnel in the areas of safety and occupational health, industrial hygiene, environmental protection and emergency management. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes)