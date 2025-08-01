Cmdr. Cody Schaal, right, is relieved by Cmdr. Benjamin J. Barrus, left, as commanding officer of Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NAVSAFENVTRACEN) during a change of command ceremony presided over by Rear Adm. Dan "Dino" Martin, commander, Naval Safety Command, on Naval Station Norfolk, August 7, 2025. NAVSAFENVTRACEN provides education and training for military and civilian Navy and Marine Corps personnel in the areas of safety and occupational health, industrial hygiene, environmental protection and emergency management. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Felix Castillo Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9244245
|VIRIN:
|250807-N-OL632-1217
|Resolution:
|4985x3323
|Size:
|480.35 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Felix Castillo Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
