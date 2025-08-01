Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 6th Fleet Visits Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. 6th Fleet Visits Patrol Squadron (VP) 5

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    250806-N-HV010-1072 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (August 6, 2025) Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, right, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet, greets a Logistics Specialist Seaman assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 during a visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Patrick Koehr)

